China alleges U.S. interference in Hong Kong affairs

BEIJING, China – China says the implementation of U.S. bills on Hong Kong human rights is a “severe interference” in the Chinese territory’s affairs and a “serious violation” of international law.
A Chinese foreign ministry spokesman made the remarks at a press briefing Thursday after President Donald Trump signed the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act.
The bills mandate sanctions on Chinese and Hong Kong officials who carry out human rights abuses in Hong Kong, require an annual review of Hong Kong’s favorable trade status and prohibit the export to Hong Kong police of certain nonlethal munitions.
The spokesman said the Chinese government is “determined in opposing foreign interference in Hong Kong affairs” and would “safeguard national sovereignty, security and development interests.”
Hong Kong has been rocked by six months of pro-democracy demonstrations which first began over opposition about a now-shelved bill which would have allowed Chinese extradition.