China calls on U.S. to lift trade restrictions

BEIJING, China (NBC) – The Chinese foreign minister called on the U.S. Monday to lift restrictions on trade while ceasing what Beijing considers unwarranted interference in areas such as Taiwan, Hong Kong, Xinjiang and Tibet.
His comments at a foreign ministry forum on U.S.-China relations come as Beijing is pressing the administration of President Joe Biden to drop many of the confrontational measures adopted by his predecessor Donald Trump.
Among those is pressure over trade and technology grievances that prompted Donald Trump to hike tariffs on Chinese imports in 2017 and impose bans or other restrictions on Chinese tech companies and academic exchanges.
Donald Trump also upgraded military and diplomatic ties with Taiwan, the self-governing island democracy claimed by China as its own territory, while sanctioning Chinese officials blamed for abuses against Muslim minorities in Xinjiang and a crackdown on freedoms in Hong Kong.
While Biden has pledged re-engagement and a more civil tone in US diplomacy, it’s unclear whether he will make any fundamental changes in Washington’s policies toward Beijing.
China faces more opposition than ever in Washington due to its trade record, territorial disputes with neighbors, and accusations of technology theft and spying.
Taiwan enjoys strong bipartisan support, as do criticisms of China’s human rights record.