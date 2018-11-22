China disagrees with U.S. report alleging unfair trade practices

BEIJING, China (APTN/NBCNC) – China’s commerce ministry Thursday lashed out against a recent U.S. report that said Beijing had failed to change its “unfair” practices in intellectual property and technology transfer.
The U.S. trade representative earlier this week issued an update on its investigation into China’s practices related to technology transfer, intellectual property and innovation.
It said that China has not fundamentally altered its unfair, unreasonable, and market-distorting practices.
A Chinese commerce ministry spokesperson said the report made “groundless accusations and disregarded the facts.”