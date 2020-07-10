China reacts to U.S. sanctions

BEIJING, China – China says it will retaliate against U.S. officials and institutions following Washington’s imposition of sanctions on three ruling communist party leaders over human rights abuses in the northwestern region of Xinjiang.
On Friday, a foreign ministry spokesperson said China would “definitely fight back” against actions it considered interference in its internal affairs and that which threatened its sovereignty, security and development interests.
He also said China “strongly opposes and condemns” the Trump administration’s decision to bar the three officials from entering the U.S.
It’s the latest in a series of moves taken against China as relations deteriorate over the coronavirus pandemic, human rights, Hong Kong and trade.