China sanctions Pompeo and Trump officials

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – China issued sanctions against former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and other Trump administration officials.
Wednesday’s announcement from the People’s Republic of China Ministry of Foreign Affairs came while Joe Biden was being inaugurated as the 46th President of the United States.
28 people were sanctioned for their alleged involvement in violating “China’s sovereignty,” including Peter K. Navarro, Robert C. O’Brien, Keith J. Krach, Kelly D. K. Craft, Former HHS Secretary Alex Azar, John R. Bolton, and Stephen K. Bannon.
Those sanctioned and their immediate family members are now prohibited from entering mainland China, Hong Kong and Macao.
Companies and institutions associated with them are also restricted from doing business with China.
The following is the full statement from the People’s Republic of China Ministry of Foreign Affairs:
“Over the past few years, some anti-China politicians in the United States, out of their selfish political interests and prejudice and hatred against China and showing no regard for the interests of the Chinese and American people, have planned, promoted and executed a series of crazy moves which have gravely interfered in China’s internal affairs, undermined China’s interests, offended the Chinese people, and seriously disrupted China-U.S. relations. The Chinese government is firmly resolved to defend China’s national sovereignty, security and development interests. China has decided to sanction 28 persons who have seriously violated China’s sovereignty and who have been mainly responsible for such U.S. moves on China-related issues. They include Michael R. Pompeo, Peter K. Navarro, Robert C. O’Brien, David R. Stilwell, Matthew Pottinger, Alex M. Azar II, Keith J. Krach, and Kelly D. K. Craft of the Trump administration as well as John R. Bolton and Stephen K. Bannon. These individuals and their immediate family members are prohibited from entering the mainland, Hong Kong and Macao of China. They and companies and institutions associated with them are also restricted from doing business with China.”