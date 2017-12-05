Chinatown unearthed in Yreka

Yreka, Ca.- Archaeologists are digging into the past ofYreka’s old Chinatown. They call it the ‘forgotten collection.’
Now Dr. Sarah Heffer, an anthropologist based out of Sacramento, is working to bring Yreka’s history back to life.
“I’m trying to bring it back into the spotlight and highlight why it’s important,” Dr. Heffner says.
She started her work trying to finalize the catalog of artifacts and history from Chinatown in Yreka for a different reason. She was working on another project focused on Chinese railroad camps in California. It was then, that she was introduced to railroad artifacts from Yreka.
When Dr.Heffner read the report and catalog of artifacts, she noticed that things weren’t completely finished. The archaeological report on Yreka’s Chinatown was missing information. So, Dr. Heffner decided to complete it herself.
“The value is getting the info out to the public and other archeologists,” she says.
Almost a year after starting her project, Dr. Heffner says she plans to finish up in July and make the fully completed report available online through the National Parks system.