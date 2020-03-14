Chinese billionaire Jack Ma donating 500k coronavirus test kits, 1 million masks

HANGZHOU, China – Chinese billionaire and co-founder of Alibaba Jack Ma said he will donate a half-million coronavirus test kits and one million masks to the United States.
Jack Ma tweeted the following promise:
“Over the past few weeks, Jack Ma Foundation and Alibaba Foundation collaborated to source and donate much-needed materials to combat COVID-19 to afflicted areas in Japan, Korea, Italy, Iran and Spain. Now, we have sourced and readied for shipment 500,000 testing kits and 1 million masks to be donated to the United States.
“Drawing from my own country’s experience, speedy and accurate testing and adequate personal protective equipment for medical professionals are most effective in preventing the spread of the virus. We hope that our donation can help American’s fight against the pandemic!
“This crisis presents a huge challenge to all mankind in a globalized world. The pandemic we face today can no longer be resolved by any individual country. Rather, we need to combat the virus by working hand-in-hand. At this moment, we can’t beat this virus unless we eliminate boundaries to resources and share our know-how and hard-earned lessons.
“United we stand, divided we fall!
“Jack Ma.”