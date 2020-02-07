Chinese doctor who alerted world about coronavirus dies

WUHAN CITY, China – The Chinese doctor who sounded the first alarm about the coronavirus, and was publicly reprimanded for it, died Friday.
There was an outpouring of grief on Chinese social media after the death of Dr. Li Wenliang was announced.
Dr. Li died from the new virus he warned about on social media. He first warned about a new virus and then last week wrote online that he was infected himself. He was only 34-years-old. His death sparked a massive show of support of what he did, despite his reprimand by police.
People on the streets in Beijing called him a hero and said he was honest and faithful. Some on social media called for a state funeral so Chinese leaders would have to acknowledge what he did for the country.
People dropped off flowers at the entrance of the Wuhan hospital where Li worked.
The government in Beijing said it would send its top anti-corruption body to investigate Li’s death.
Wuhan is the epicenter of the virus. The city is still deserted today.
The death toll rose to over 600 people with over 31,000 confirmed cases.