Chip Kelly fired by San Francisco 49ers after one season

San Francisco, Calif. – The San Francisco 49ers are parting ways with Chip Kelly and firing the team’s coach after just one season.
The former Oregon Ducks football coach took the job with the 49ers after he was fired following three seasons as head coach for the Philadelphia Eagles.
Portland NBC affiliate KGW reports Kelly wen 2-14 in his single season with the 49ers. He went 26-21 in his three seasons with the Eagles.
The 49ers will be holding a news conference to address the firing at 1:00 p.m. on Monday.
“Despite my feelings for Trent and Chip, I felt the decision to change our football leadership was absolutely necessary,” 49ers owner Jed York said in a statement. “The performance of this team has not lived up to my expectations or those of our fans, and that is truly disappointing. We all expected to see this team progress and develop as the season went on, but unfortunately that did not happen. That is why now is the time to find a new direction for this team.”
During his time as head coach with the Ducks, Kelly went 46-7 in four seasons.