MEDFORD, Ore. РChipotle opened a new drive-thru location in North Medford  September 23rd. 

The new restaurant is on Rossanley Drive, just across from their previous location in the Trader Joe’s shopping center.

Chipotle said the drive thru allows people to pick up their digital orders without leaving their car.

If you’re interested in working at Chipotle they are currently hiring at the new Medford location.