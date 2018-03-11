Chocolate lovers wrap up another Oregon Chocolate Festival

ASHLAND, Ore.– It’s been a weekend of sweet delights for chocolate lovers as another Oregon Chocolate Festival wrapped up earlier this afternoon.
Hundreds of people showed up throughout the weekend to enjoy not just chocolate from across Oregon but also wine, cheese and cooking classes.
The chocolate, however, remained the focal point of the weekend with many guests professing their love for the sweet treat.
“It’s kind of like falling in love. You think ‘Oh my god, this is so much better than I remembered,’ said Ashland resident Molly Marchetti. “It’s like, ‘Oh yeah this is the best feeling ever,’ and my mind goes somewhere else. It’s like nothing in the world exists for that moment while you are tasting that chocolate and that’s probably why I binge on it.”
The festival is in it’s 14th year now. Organizers say more than 1500 visitors came to sample from roughly 40 vendors across the state this year.