CHP: ‘drive safe and help protect our wildlife’

YREKA, Calif. – After a baby deer narrowly escaped serious injury after being run over, the California Highway Patrol and the California Department of Fish and Wildlife are reminding the public to “drive safe and help protect our wildlife.”
According to CHP, a two-day-old fawn was found on Greenhorn Road after it was hit by a fast-moving vehicle. Fortunately for the deer, he only lost a few chunks of hair in the incident and is being cared for at a facility that handles baby wildlife.
Police said this is a time of year when drivers need to use extra caution and watch out for wildlife on roadways. Officers will be informing speeders that traffic laws are there to protect them, fellow travelers and animals. Police said, “Please drive safely and obey all traffic laws, as much as we enjoyed a visit from this beautiful baby, we hope you can help us prevent future visits!”
CHP is also taking the opportunity to remind the public that baby animals who are found without their mothers need to be left alone. It’s natural for mothers to leave their young behind while they go off to forage for food. Their mothers will return.