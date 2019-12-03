CHP officer assaulted while trying to defend victim

Authorities say a group of teens was seen on camera assaulting the victims on Black Friday. Two of them have been arrested and now the search is on for the rest of suspects.
A young girl in a white top can be seen approaching a group of eight juveniles in a pedestrian-only plaza in Emeryville. She demanded they give her back her cell phone that she claimed they stole from her 30 minutes earlier. They started pushing her, and violently shoving her, according to Emeryville police.
Detective Jaime Pardo said, “A witness who later identified himself as an off-duty CHP officer intervened to save the victim from the juveniles, which is about eight juveniles. The group then turned toward him and became violent with him.”
He was punched, he was kicked, he was taken to the ground, he was choked and lost consciousness for a minute.
Emeryville police said when he regained consciousness, he used pepper spray on the suspects. Police employed by a nearby Apple Store arrived and a 14 year old and 16 year old were arrested. The off-duty officer eventually drove himself to a hospital.
Six juveniles remain at large.
“We’re trying to get as much video as video as we can from witnesses that were there that recorded it on their cell phone as well,” Detective Pardo said. “So we want to circle back to that if anyone has any of that available.”
The officer is recovering from his injuries.