CHP Officer injured in Del Norte crash

Del Norte County, Calif. – A California Highway Patrol officer was injured after he was broadsided by a big rig while traveling in the area of Highway 101 in northern California.
The California Highway Patrol said the collision occurred on February 16 at around 3:00 p.m. near the Humboldt County-Del Norte County border.
Police said and officer, later identified by the Del Norte Triplicate as Jose Martinez, was traveling in his patrol car in the area of Highway 101 and Ehlers Avenue near Klamath, California.
The patrol car was suddenly struck by a big rig that had crossed the center line, pinning Martinez in the vehicle. Martinez sustained “major injuries”, according to CHP.
The driver of the semi-truck was not hurt in the crash.
The investigation into the collision is ongoing, according to police. More information will be released when it becomes available.