CHP officer stands in for bride’s father

Amanda Kralicek’s dad, Mike, was severely injured in the line of duty back in 2004.
A medical issue prevented him from boarding a plane this past weekend to make it to his daughter’s big day.
There wasn’t much time, but after a few phone calls among the law enforcement community, the perfect stand-in was found.
CHP Officer Jake Steel put on his uniform and headed for the venue where he snapped this photo of Amanda before they went down the aisle.
Officer steel knowing all too well the sacrifice Amanda’s dad made, as his father was killed in the line of duty in 1993.
The two had just met, but they shared smiles, laughs and a father-daughter dance just like she’d planned with her dad.
The bride wrote on Facebook, “When you look at a law enforcement family, it’s like an iceberg. The visible portion and the hidden portion that holds it all together. This is my family.”
The new Mr. and Mrs. Jon and Amanda Rabe are currently honeymooning out-of-state. Amanda is originally from North Bend.