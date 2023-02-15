CHP reporting spin outs and minor accidents, but no injuries

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif.– California Highway Patrol also dealt with snow on the roads Tuesday morning.

CHP said there were a few spin outs and minor crashes in Siskiyou County, but there were no injuries reported.

Chains are still required on Highway 3 and Highway 97 over mountain passes late this afternoon.

But all other major highways are open.

Sgt. Shawn Gordon said, “making sure that your vehicle is prepared is a huge step in making sure you’re not going to get involved in a crash and the easiest way to not get involved in a crash then the roads are icy, is to slow down.”

Gordon said checking your tire pressure and making sure your tires are rated for mud and snow are another great way to prepare for the weather.

He said QuickMap will have updates on road conditions in California.