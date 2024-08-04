CHP rescues man suffering from heat stroke in Wooley Creek

WOOLEY CREEK, Cal. – CHP conducted a hoist rescue on Wooley Creek on Thursday.

It happened in the Somes Bar and Salmon River area.

Crews were responding to a man suffering from heat exhaustion. The man was transported to the hospital.

CHP wants to remind the pelvis to stay hydrated when you’re outdoors for an extended period of time. It’s also important to carry a personal locator beacon.

That’s the only way this person was able to request help in this situation.

