Chronic “failure to appear” suspect shares own mugshot, JCSO says

Central Point, Ore. — The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office took to Facebook Wednesday, to encourage a “Top 5 FTA offender” to turn himself in.
The agency posted a screen grab of a Facebook post by Raymond Morris, which appears to show Morris sharing his own mugshot. According to JCSO, Morris is on the department’s “Top 5 Chronic Failure to Appear (FTA)” list. The sheriff’s office recently began posting a list of people who repeatedly fail to appear (FTA) in court.
The sheriff’s office saw the publicly shared post on Morris’ page, and posted a tongue-in-cheek response, saying “Thanks for sharing our post. Raymond – you are officially our Facebook friend of the month! Please stop by the jail for your prize.”
According to the department Morris has 9 warrants. As of Thursday, he had not yet turned himself in.
