Chronic offender arrested in Medford

MEDFORD, Ore. – A serial offender facing over a dozen charges was arrested once again.
The Medford Police Department said in the early morning hours of October 30, Donald William Nelson, 29, was arrested after reportedly spotted looking through cars.
Court records show he was later booked into the Jackson County Jail on numerous felony charges including identity theft, possession of a stolen vehicle, forgery, and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
According to MPD, since September 16, Nelson has been arrested three times for 35 different crimes. Police called it a “one man crime wave.” However, due to jail overcrowding, he was released each time after spending no more than four days behind bars.
“By no means is this the fault of the Jackson County Jail or their amazing staff. This is an example of having a jail that is not adequate for our community,” MPD stated. “When it comes to reducing crime, everyone needs to first understand the problem, and an inadequate jail is a big part of the problem.”
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office previously stated they’re limited by the size of the current jail. For years they’ve been working to secure funds for a larger jail that would “hold criminals accountable and keep them longer to give them a chance to take advantage of the services they need.”