Chronic slide on Highway 66 to be fixed this summer

Ashland, Ore. — If your summer travels are taking you on Highway 66, you’ll want to hear this.

Starting Saturday, a new traffic signal is in place as crews get ready to repair the roadway.

Oregon Department of Transportation’s Gary Leaming says Highway 66- also known as Green Springs Highway – has suffered from a slide near milepost 12 for years.

While they’ve already tried to fix it four times this spring, Leaming says they’re still losing the highway every time they put asphalt on it.

“The last time was just before memorial day, and it slumped again. And we have holes, we’ve got steep edges… ya know five to eight inches,” Leaming said.

The project was originally planned for 2018, but was moved to this summer due to the chronic nature of the slide.

For now, ODOT is putting in temporary signals and limiting the highway to single-lane traffic.

Come Mid-July to Late-August, the highway will be closed.

