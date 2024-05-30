Chuck E. Cheese expected to open Medford location this fall

MEDFORD, Ore. – Chuck E. Cheese is expected to open it’s South Medford location this fall.

NBC5 News first reported that the restaurant chain was on the way to Medford last December.

The Chuck E. Cheese corporate office says construction on the building in the WinCo shopping center is coming along. It should be completed by late September or early October.

Chuck E. Cheese says that’ll be just in time for the Halloween Boo-Tacular Celebration. The chain says the fall event is spooky, not scary and has a slime filled desert menu. Plus kids get to come in costumes everyday and get free candy too.

The new location will be Chuck E. Cheese’s only Southern Oregon spot. There are a couple locations in the Portland area and one in Redding.

