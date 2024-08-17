Chuck E. Cheese launching monthly membership program

MEDFORD, Ore. (CNN) – Chuck E. Cheese is launching a nationwide monthly membership program.

The popular children’s pizza and entertainment chain hopes it is half the price of a Netflix plan and hopefully double the fun.

The basic membership is $7.99 per month, with 40 games a visit, and a 20% discount on food and drinks.

That goes up to a $29.99 option per month that includes 250 games and a 50% discount on food and drinks.

Chuck E. Cheese operators hope the new program will attract inflation-weary customers who have cut back on discretionary spending.

The membership can only be canceled after the first year is completed. But the company is offering two-month passes that start at a higher monthly price as a better fit for shorter breaks, like summer.

As NBC5 News previously reported, construction on the Medford Chuck E. Cheese location in the WinCo shopping center is coming along. It should be completed by late September or early October.

