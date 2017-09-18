Church community breaks ground on site for new church

Grants Pass, Ore.- A Grants Pass church community broke ground today on what will soon be their new church.
After five years of planning the project, the St. Anne Catholic Church celebrated today as it begins construction on a new church.
The community came together and raised over 3.8 million dollars in pledged funds – a goal that exceeded their expectations.
“Dedication of the people has impressed me the most,” said Father William Holtzinger. “We leaped out in faith not knowing this could be done and everybody did their part, and that’s impressed me. This has been an incredible faith experience.”
The church is expected to be completed in 10 months.