Church security: preparing for the worst

Reverend Darius Pridgen, of True Bethel Baptist Church, invited police to come into the three Western New York locations he heads up to assess their vulnerabilities and come up with an action plan for church members.
This coming Sunday, those officers will speak to parishioners during the four regularly scheduled worship services about what they should do in the event a gunman opens fire in the church.
Pridgen says members of True Bethel Baptist’s security team have already had active shooter training, but after what happened in Sutherland Springs, Las Vegas and Charleston, he believes people in the community also need to be trained.
“You’re potentially talking about two to three thousand people who are gathered on a Sunday morning, who have no idea about what they would do if there was an active shooter,” admits Pridgen sadly. “And not just churches, I’m concerned about in our areas, but any places where large groups of people gather…we don’t know what’s next.”
