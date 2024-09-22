Citations for driving too closely are up in Oregon

Author: Chris McGinness (KGW)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KGW) – With fall arriving this weekend, and soon after, less daylight and more rain, it seems appropriate to talk about safe following distance.

Consider this: the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) says at highway speeds (55 mph), it takes an average weighted vehicle six seconds and 290 feet — nearly the length of a football field — to stop upon recognition of a hazard. Even in the three-quarters of a second it takes the average alert driver to perceive a threat, that car has traveled 60 feet. Those distances can double on wet roads, so it should only be natural that the rain slows commuters down, adding time to your drive. “Following too closely falls into our fatal five categories, specifically lane usage,” wrote Oregon State Police (OSP) Captain Kyle Kennedy in an email. “These violations are primary contributors to serious injury and fatal crashes in Oregon. Unsafe following distances do not allow, even experienced drivers, the time to react during an incident or crash event. ” As such, OSP notes an uptick in citations issued for the offense of following too closely (ORS 811.485), which is a class B offense with a presumptive fine of $265. In recent years, citations have numbered between 500 and 540. Last year, OSP says they issued 682 citations, and they are on pace to surpass 700 this year. “Time is a resource while driving; just like road conditions, vehicle condition and experience. Even in the best of conditions, a lack of time will not allow drivers react to what’s happening around them. Drivers should give enough distance to react for the given conditions of the roadway (i.e. traffic, speed, weather),” Kennedy said. Read the original article here.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.