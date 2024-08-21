City awards $140K in grant money to two Ashland childcare providers

ASHLAND, Ore. – Two childcare providers in Ashland will be receiving a total of $140,000 as part of the city’s Early Childhood Affordability Grant Program.

The program aims to improve childcare affordability, access to early learning, and provide overall support to Ashland families.

A total of $145,000 of the $240,000 identified in the city’s 2023-2025 biennium budget remained unused at the end of the 2023-2024 fiscal year. During their most recent meeting, city council members approved a recommendation to award $140,000 of those funds to two local childcare providers.

Children’s World Montessori will receive $50,000 to use for sliding scale scholarships.

Director of Children’s World Montessori, Michelle Keller said they were thrilled to be able to apply for this grant on behalf of the families at their school.

“The Council’s forward-thinking approach in creating this grant for families with young children is commendable. We are proud to help families with their childcare costs, especially in a community that values and supports early childhood care,” said Keller.

Meanwhile, the Ashland Family YMCA will receive $90,000 for staffing and behavioral support in addition to sliding scale scholarships.

“Thanks to the City of Ashland Childcare Expansion Grant, the Y can offer top-quality preschool and childcare at tuition rates significantly below market value,” said Director of the Ashland Family YMCA, Heidi Hill. “This is a tremendous benefit for families and the community, as we support our next generation.”

All licensed or certified childcare providers in Ashland may apply for the grant program, regardless if they are for-profit or a non-profit.

For more information on the Affordable Childcare Grant, visit the City of Ashland’s website.

