City celebrates 50th anniversary of infamous exploding whale

FLORENCE, Ore. — Oregon’s infamous exploding whale now has a place to call its own.

A park in the city of Florence has been named “Exploding Whale Memorial Park.” The name is in remembrance of the state’s decision in 1970 to blow up a 45 foot, 8 ton whale that washed ashore near the city.

“Exploding Whale Memorial Park” was the winning name in a city “Name the Park” contest.

50 years later “Exploding Whale Memorial Park” is open to the public.

