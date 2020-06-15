City celebrates 50th anniversary of infamous exploding whale

FLORENCE, Ore. — Oregon’s infamous exploding whale now has a place to call its own.
A park in the city of Florence has been named “Exploding Whale Memorial Park.” The name is in remembrance of the state’s decision in 1970 to blow up a 45 foot, 8 ton whale that washed ashore near the city.
“Exploding Whale Memorial Park” was the winning name in a city “Name the Park” contest.
50 years later “Exploding Whale Memorial Park” is open to the public.
