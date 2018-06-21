City Council discusses outdoor marijuana, home delivery

MEDFORD, Ore. — The Medford City Council took up the issue of marijuana, clarifying rules around growing cannabis and if home delivery should be allowed.
The city has been discussing what constitutes an outdoor grow since residents voted to ban them in 2016.
The city code wasn’t clear on whether or not a greenhouse or other similar structures were considered outdoor or indoor.
Tonight– councilors voted to only allow growing in a residence, or an attached garage. It can also be grown in a detached garage, as long as it has been built before the ordinance is put in place.
“I think the voters in ’16 when they said ‘indoors’, I think they meant somewhat to the point of having some security involved in this,” said councilor Tim D’Alessandro
Marijuana deliveries are also one step closer to being allowed in Medford.
A local business asked councilors to look at the rules so they can deliver to some of their medical marijuana customers.
An ordinance allowing medical and recreational deliveries will come back to councilors for a second reading.