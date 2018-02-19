City looking for donations to fund Bear Creek Park makeover

So far the city has about $150,000 to rebuild the playground, but they need more.
“We need to raise about $450,000 over the next few months to build this when we want to build it, which is this fall,” Rich Rosenthal, City of Medford park and recreational facility department director said.
City officials are hoping the community will step in either through donations, or by chipping in materials, or with labor.
“If there are contractors, or their business does concrete work, or if they can do demolition work for us those are things that are going to help as well that can help reduce our price tag,” Roshenthal said.
Roshenthal says any thing helps considering their plans to make the new play area bigger.
“The playground is going to be a third larger than it is now,” he said.
While the city continues to fundraise they hope their vision comes to life by October.
“In 1987, people in Medford had a vision for building a playground here. Now, 30 years later we have an opportunity and I think an obligation to do the same thing for the next several generations,” Rosenthal said.
The city hopes to have several open houses throughout the year to update the community on its progress.
If you’d like to donate cash or materials, you can find more information here.