City of Medford upgrades curbs for accessibility

MEDFORD, Ore.– The City of Medford is working to make its sidewalks more user friendly.
It started work last week on updating portions of the city’s curbs in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
That means providing such things as curb ramps for easier access for those with disabilities.
The city has been doing this since 2013 after a technical memorandum was released by the Department of Justice.
“They said, ‘No if you do an overlay that is in fact an alteration and you have to upgrade the curb ramps,'” said Cory Crebbin, director of City of Medford Public Works. “So ever since then we’ve been upgrading curbs ramps wherever we’re doing asphalt overlays every year.”
Public Works officials say normally they upgrade 150 to 170 per year.
So far this year they’re looking at about 100 which should be completed by April or May.