ASHLAND, Ore. – The city of Ashland is now accepting applications for an open city council position.

Shaun Moran resigned last week.

The city is accepting applications to fill his position until February 14th.

If you’re interested, you have to live in city limits, be registered to vote and be available for an interview between February 15th and the 20th.

Applications are available at ashland.or.us/councilapplication.