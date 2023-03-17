City of Ashland fills vacant city council positions

ASHLAND, Ore. – Ashland has filled its vacant city councilor positions.

The city council appointed two new members at a meeting Wednesday.

Jeffrey Dahle and Dylan Bloom will serve until the next election in November 2024.

Bloom has experience from student government and various committees while a student at Southern Oregon University.

Dahle is a local business owner and has worked with the Ashland Airport Commission and budget committee.

The city says 19 Ashland residents applied for the open seats.

