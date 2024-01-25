City of Ashland hosts first town hall of 2024

ASHLAND, Ore. – Ashland had its annual town hall gathering at Southern Oregon University Wednesday night.

At the meeting, interim city manager Sabrina Cotta joined mayor Tonya Graham in hosting the event.

The meeting celebrated last year’s achievements within the different city departments and outlined what changes Ashland can expect moving into the new year.

Mayor Tonya Graham says she’s confident the city can meet its goals in 2024.

“All committees and commissions have entered 2024 with thoughtful and ambitious work plans to help us meet our goals and make real progress in the new year,” Graham said during the event.

Award ceremonies also took place for two prominent city volunteers and the event ended the night with a raffle.

Attendees of the event say they are optimistic for the new year and shared what makes Ashland special to them.

“One of my favorite things about living here are experiencing the beautiful seasons of Ashland,” one local resident said. “Incredibly exceptional community in the Rogue Valley. It’s great for young families and if we can make it more affordable it’ll be even better.”

The two hour long meeting also focused on volunteer opportunities and the importance of community connection.

Mayor Graham says she wants the community involved in making improvements to Ashland moving forward.

