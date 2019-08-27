City of Ashland installs more efficient solar panels

ASHLAND, Ore. — Ashlands ScienceWorks Museum is now home to three Solar Trackers.
Solar Trackers are like solar panels, but the difference is that they move around tracking the sun, similar to sunflowers.
This makes STrackers more efficient than regular solar panels.
“They’ll stay perpendicular to the sun and by doing that they collect about 40 percent more energy than they would if they were in a fixed position,” Jeff Sharpe, Project lead for Stracker Inc., said.
The installation took 15 days to complete. The funding was provided by Abbotts Cottages LLC and other grants.
Energy generated from the Strackers will go to Abbotts Cottages and a portion of the energy will go to ScienceWorks.
