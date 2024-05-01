City of Ashland to host wildfire workshops

ASHLAND, Ore. – The city of Ashland is offering two opportunities for residents to learn how to protect their homes and property in the event of a wildfire.

The first workshop is in-person on May 8 at SOU’s Lithia Motors Pavilion. It starts at 6 p.m.

The second workshop will be held virtually on May 15 at 6 p.m.

Attendees will learn various steps to reduce the risk of their homes igniting during a wildfire event.

The Ashland Wildfire Workshops have been made possible by a collaboration between the city, Fire Adapted Ashland, Ashland Fire & Rescue, and the Boise State Hazard and Climate Resilience Institute.

Both interactive workshops will cover the same information and registration is required. Click here to register.

