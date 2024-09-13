City of Grants Pass stating Skatepark repair job complies with contract

GRANTS PASS, ORE.- The City of Grants Pass stating the repair job done to the city’s skatepark complies with its contract with Freedom Builders regardless of negative feedback from community members.

When the skatepark reopened to the public in June, some skaters said they weren’t too happy with the repair job, even going as far to say it would’ve been better if the city did nothing.

A little over a week later, city officials went out to the park to see these areas of concern and receive feedback from the community.

Bradley Clark, the Community Development Director for the City of Grants Pass, says after speaking with the contractor, some of the areas of concern were found to be the result of regular use or vandalism.

He says there were gaps of time in between the reopening of the park and the city’s inspection and damage can be expected when thousands of people use the park every year.

“It doesn’t take much when you’re talking about, for example, steel on a skateboard, you know, hitting some fresh concrete, it sort of causes some issues. We are not saying that somebody intentionally vandalized the skatepark, what we are saying is that from the time it was inspected, it does appear that that could have been the case,” Clark said.

The city paid the contractors in full, saying the work done complies with the specs of the plans.

Clark says the park is over 23 years old and this project was never meant to completely rebuild the park.

He says the city does have the option to go to a bond to make additional repairs in the coming months.

