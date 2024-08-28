City of Jacksonville considers fire service consolidation

JACKSONVILLE, Ore. – The City of Jacksonville is exploring ways to keep its residents safe without breaking the bank.

Jacksonville City Council is considering a partnership with Jackson County Fire District 3 to do just that.

The potential switch is driven by the city’s search for more cost-effective fire protection solutions as current tax revenues fall short of covering emergency services.

The city has assured residents that retaining current fire personnel at its small station is a priority regardless of who operates the fire station.

“We would be honoring the employment of your current workforce. They would come over. We’d have to conduct an audit of training. And I fully believe that you hired good people that served your community well and were vetted out in the background and we would want to integrate them and bring them up to our level of training and readiness.”

No final decision has been made, the city is awaiting additional proposals from the Medford and Ashland fire departments.

