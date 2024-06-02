City of Klamath Falls to launch Parks Concession program

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – The City of Klamath Falls is getting ready to launch its Parks Concession program.

The pilot project aims to invite the community to enjoy the outdoors by offering an opportunity for refreshments in the city’s parks.

Food and beverage vendors are invited to set up shop at one of several ‘picturesque’ locations throughout the city.

According to a post on the city’s Facebook page, “whether you’re picnicking with friends, enjoying a family outing, or simply soaking up the sunshine, you’ll soon be able to indulge in delicious treats right where you play.”

The city also says vendors who are interested in participating can “stay tuned for more details.”

Keep an eye out on the City of Klamath Falls Facebook page to get updates.

