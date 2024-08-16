City of Lakeside apologizing for leaking business’ financial information

LAKESIDE, Ore.- The City of Lakeside apologizing for accidentally releasing sensitive financial information of a local business.

Last week, the Dune Rider Cafe submitted a renewal for its liquor license, known as an OLCC permit.

The business is required to give its social security numbers in the application.

But when the application went into the city council’s meeting packet, the social security numbers weren’t redacted and was available for public view.

Lakeside’s City Manager says it was up for a week before it caught their attention, and the city sent out a press release.

Shirlee Benell, a concerned citizen of Lakeside, sent out the press release on a public forum, only to be ridiculed by Lakeside’s Mayor Mark Crouch.

“My reasoning for sharing the press release and the meeting notices and all of the things that I share that the city posts, is to try to bring our community together,” Benell explained.

The City Manager says a recent turnover in staffing left them shorthanded, but that’s no excuse.

The city has sent an apology to Dune Rider Cafe and has offered the cafe a year of complimentary credit monitoring.

The city also says it is enhancing its data security protocols to prevent this from happening again in the future.

