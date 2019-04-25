City of Medford creates action plan to address homelessness

MEDFORD, Ore. – The city of Medford is working on a plan to find a solution to homelessness in the Rogue Valley. The Homeless System Action Plan has been a community effort, with more than a dozen community groups.
The goal: to identify solutions to homelessness in Medford.
The report cites the regional point in time count in January 2018, where a total of 732 people were homeless on any given night that month, the highest number reported in the last five years. City manager Brian Sjothun says the area is in need of more beds and resources, but this isn’t something that can be solved overnight.
“The city of Medford and also all our partners in Jackson County realize that this is an issue, it is an issue that is unsolvable and its an issue that’s happening all over the United States not just here in Medford.”
The study also found there’s a significant amount of people on the cusp of homelessness in the area. It says housing isn’t the sole factor that should be considered, as there is much more that goes into homelessness, like employment, mental illness, substance abuse and much more.
Medford City Council will have a study session tomorrow at 6 P.M. where the council will be presented this report. From there the council is hoping to have a completed plan by June.
