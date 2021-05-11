City of Medford introduces evacuation map

MEDFORD, Ore. – The City of Medford published a new interactive evacuation zone map.
The city was divided into 14 predetermined zones intended to allow officials to plan and execute evacuations more smoothly in the event of an emergency.
“This new tool will not only enhance our ability to effectively communicate with our residents during an emergency,” a city representative said, “but also provide valuable information when preparing for an evacuation scenario.”
Medford residents can find their evacuation zone by visiting http://www.medfordoregon.gov/beprepared