City of Medford, Jackson County to host Safety Preparedness Fair Saturday

MEDFORD, Ore. – Jackson County along with the City of Medford are hosting a Safety Preparedness Fair at Pear Blossom Park on Saturday.

According to the city, the educational fair is designed with adults and kids in mind. Attendees will be provided with knowledge and resources necessary to navigate emergency situations.

Event activities include demonstrations and exhibits on proper use of fire extinguishers, fundamentals of CPR, vehicle extraction techniques and more.

There will also be food trucks and community partner booths.

The Safety Preparedness Fair is happening Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Pear Blossom Park in downtown Medford.

