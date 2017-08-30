City of Medford looking for suggestions on transportation plan

Medford, Ore. — The city of Medford is nailing down a new transportation plan.
Medford Planning Director Matt Brinkley heard from the community Tuesday night to get suggestions on the 20-year plan.
The plan will focus on improving everything from trails to bike lanes to sidewalks.
According to Brinkley, the transportation package with House Bill 2017 will help the city to achieve much more than anticipated.
However, he says it’s still important to find out the specific needs of the community.
“We have a lot of transportation needs. We can’t do absolutely everything and we certainly can’t do everything at once. So we have to make some choices and we have to prioritize what gets done and when,” Brinkley said.
If you’d like to give input, you can fill out a community survey on the city’s website.
Brinkley is hoping the project list will be available by mid-September.