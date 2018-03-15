City of Medford looks to approve final phase of Kennedy Park

MEDFORD, Ore.– Medford City Council is set to approve the second and final phase of the Kennedy Park development. The final portion of the project would make the park more accessible to hundreds of homes.
Tonight during a city council meeting, councilors reviewed a proposed construction contract with Roxy Ann Rock. If the development is approved, it will clear the way for work to begin on the park.
Kennedy Park is nearly eight and a half acres – right next to Kennedy Elementary School. The project is expected to cost around $850,000.
According to Medford Parks, Recreation and Facility Management officials, work on this park has been going on since the late 1980s when it was first purchased by the city.
“Other things that were planned for the park and they couldn’t afford and some of those things get forgotten,” said Rich Rosenthal, director of Medford parks and recreation. “I’m just pleased those things aren’t being forgotten and we’re gonna have a period at the end of that sentence.”
According to Rosenthal, this is one of three parks the department is currently working to complete in the next two years. Cedar Links Park is currently a multi-phase project similar to Kennedy Park and Village Center Park is going through a bid process.
If all goes according to plan, Kennedy Park will be finished and open to the public by late September.