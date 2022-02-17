City of Medford selects firms to evaluate police & fire departments

MEDFORD, Ore. —The city of Medford is reviewing the public safety level of service for both police and fire departments. The city council and mayor are asking for recommendations for those departments. The process happens every two years, to identify potential funding, and resources if needed.

Both agencies were tasked with putting together a request for proposal, to seek outside consulting firms to come in and do a top to bottom view of the department. MPD selected the Center for Public Safety Management to start its evaluation.

“Basically an independent assessment of our department’s effectiveness and efficiency, looking at our level of service by analyzing staffing levels of both our sworn and non-sworn staff, that will be used to help us update strategic and operational plans for the future,” said MPD Deputy Chief Trevor Arnold.

Arnold says once the firm puts together a final report, it will be presented to the city council in July.

