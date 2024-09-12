City of Medford to reduce speed limits on Central, Riverside avenues

MEDFORD, Ore. – The City of Medford is getting reading to reduce speed limits on two popular city streets starting next week.

According to a press release from the Medford Police Department, the new speed limits will go into effect on sections of Central Avenue and Riverside Avenue beginning on September 19. The department says the speed reductions will help traffic safety and keep consistent speed zoning along both streets.

On Central Avenue, between 10th Street and Barnett Road the new posted speed limit will be reduced by 5 miles per hour to 30 miles per hour.

On Riverside Avenue, between Barnett Road and 12th Street the new posted speed limit will be 30 miles per hour. Right now it is a mix of 30 and 35 miles per hour. The second section of Riverside Avenue is between 12th Street and Jackson Street, and will move to 20 miles per hour, with the current speed a mix of 25 and 30 miles per hour.

For added visibility, the city will have orange flags placed around each location to assist drivers for the first few months of the changes.

MPD says drivers should be aware that some of these locations could impact areas that are currently monitored by Medford’s photo enforcement program. The department specifically pointed out the intersection of South Riverside Avenue and East 8th Street where there is currently a red light camera installed.

However police will not issue tickets for speed violations at that intersection for the first 30 days. They will instead, send warning letters to drivers who exceed the new 20 miles per hour speed limit by 11 miles per hour or more. Police will begin issuing speeding tickets to violators on October 19.

Within the City of Medford, there are five photo-enforced intersections:

North Central Avenue & East 4th Street

South Riverside Avenue & East 8th Street

Biddle Road & East McAndrews Road

Barnett Road & Stewart Avenue

Crater Lake Highway & Delta Waters Road

