City of Medford truck stolen

Medford, Ore. – The City of Medford is the latest victim in a string of car thefts in recent days.

Medford Police said on average, one vehicle is stolen per-day in the area. On Thursday MPD said, “Now they are stealing our stuff!”

Officers are asking the public to keep an eye out for a City of Medford Parks and Recreation truck that was stolen around 10:00 a.m. at Garfield near Interstate 5.

The white 2008 Ford Ranger has City of Medford decals on the door along with the numbers “735”. It has a plate number of E245572.

If you have any information, call police.

