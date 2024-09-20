City of Medford unveils $94,000 sculpture at Rogue X

MEDFORD, Ore. – Medford’s Rogue X now has a new 15-foot sculpture to welcome guests to the facility.

Several public figures gathered in front of the complex Thursday afternoon, while the city unveiled the $94,000 work of art.

Back in February, the Medford City Council unanimously approved to fund the sculpture, commissioning local artist Melissa Ghiglieri who has done other city art projects in the past.

Ghiglieri says she was excited that it was finally time to show off her hard work, especially because it took her a little longer than anticipated.

“A totally new thing for me. I’ve never done a sculpture, and I’ve never even used these materials, and so it was a little bit of a learning process, but I’m really, really happy with the final product,” Ghiglieri said.

Medford City Council Member, Kevin Stine says this has been a dream for over three years and he’s thankful for all the support from the city.

