City of Roseburg announces June “Movies in the Park” lineup

ROSEBURG, Ore. – The City of Roseburg is announcing its “Movies in the Park” lineup coming to the Stewart Park Nichols Band Shell this June.

The free four Fridays, presented by Roseburg Parks and Recreation and Rogue Credit Union, are family friendly entertainment events.

“We encourage the community to come out to Stewart Park with a blanket or lawn chairs and enjoy some free entertainment this summer. My favorite part about this location is that there isn’t a bad seat in the house,” said Roseburg Parks and Recreation Coordinator Tracy David.

All movies are rated PG and children under 13 must be with an adult.

• Friday, June 7: “Wish”

• Friday, June 14: “Migration”

• Friday, June 21: “Elemental”

• Friday, June 28: “Wonka”

Pre-movie entertainment, including music, kids’ crafts, and wild animal meet-and-greets, kicks of at 7:30 p.m. each week. Movies are set to start at dusk or approximately 9 p.m.

Movie-goers can bring their own food and drinks, plus select snacks will be available for purchase. Alcohol and smoking are not permitted.

Events could change dependent upon weather. More information can be found on the Roseburg Parks and Recreation Facebook page.

