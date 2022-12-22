City of Yreka says homeless situation could improve soon

Posted by Ethan McReynolds December 21, 2022

YREKA, Calif. – Yreka has been struggling to provide services to its unhoused population for more than a year, but the city says the situation is improving.

Siskiyou County put money into its Voucher program.

It provides temporary affordable housing in motels in the city.

The city’s $25 million Crossroads Project broke ground and should start leasing permanent supportive housing units to the community soon.

The structure that will host Yreka’s low-barrier shelter should be ready in less than six months.

“I think moving forward we do have traction to really address this issue from that continuum of care model…. If that can get moved forward and you combine that with the Crossroads Project that has been completed… I believe we could have a higher rate of success for allowing people to work through that system,” Yreka City Manager Jason Ledbetter said.

Two homeless people died in the frigid temperatures on Monday.

The city said that its Homeless Liaison Officer notified them about resources and a warming center at the start of December.

Ledbetter said that the city’s goal is to have services available and a place for people to go immediately when experiencing housing insecurity.

He said that this will result in a higher probability of them re-entering society.

Ethan McReynolds
